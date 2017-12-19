Possible human remains discovered off Rivers Bend Court in Savannah

Possible human remains discovered off Rivers Bend Court in Savan - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains off Rivers Bend Court.

The remains were found in a wooded area.

We know it was a group of teens who found the remains. Investigators on the scene tell us the remains were bones that been there for months.

