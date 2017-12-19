Bulloch Co. family's popular Christmas display brings in tons of donations

Each Christmas, the Thompsons turn part of their business into Santa's workshop as they sort and distribute the donations people bring to their amazing holiday display.

The lights draw thousands of cars and tons of donated toys and food and more. The toys end up there as the Thompson family keeps display tables packed as parents stop by to get enough to make it a bright Christmas this season. None of them can believe the way people have rallied around them to give so much.

"This has just been tremendous. Last year, we had some toys stolen and people came out and donated to replace them. I vet we've had tenfold brought this year," said Roy Thompson, TMT Farms.

Just this past weekend, a motorcycle group from Savannah made the run to Bulloch County for the second year to take their own collection and help the Thompsons help others.

"When you get a bunch of men, a bunch of women, a bunch of kids pull up on motorcycles with tears in their eyes, it's something to behold," Thompson said.

Roy says all the weekends of hard work suddenly become worth it to see parents picking up toys to make their children smile.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.