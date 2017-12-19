Proposed Savannah fire fee could impact Chatham Co. government buildings

Savannah is now just a few days away from a proposed fire fee becoming a reality and part of next year’s budget.

The Chatham County manager is weighing in on the ripple effect that fire fee could have on all municipalities throughout the county. County Manager Lee Smith and county staff have been crunching the numbers on how much the fire fee could cut into the county’s budget.

Smith pointed out, most of the county’s major operations centers are in Savannah and subject to that proposed fee. Right now, that could mean a near $2,000 hit to their maintenance and operations budget, which has not been accounted for.

Smith said right now even settling with the city on a fire fee come the first bill is an “if”

“Board members on our side are saying we don’t know if we are going to pay this, we are not budgeted for it. We don’t know really that it’s something that can be allowed by law. So, they are questioning that. But I think there will be some discussion about it, the school board too, as I understand it,” Smith said.

Here's a timeline of what's next for the budget that includes that fire fee. The final city council budget workshop is Thursday at 10 a.m. Then a public hearing at 2 that afternoon.

The final vote and adoption of the budget will take place later that afternoon. The budget goes into effect on Jan. 1.

