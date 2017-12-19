No injuries reported after plane crash at Ridgeland, SC airport - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

No injuries reported after plane crash at Ridgeland, SC airport

(Source: Ridgeland Fire Department) (Source: Ridgeland Fire Department)
RIDGELAND, SC (WTOC) -

Fortunately, no one was injured after a plane crashed into a hangar at the Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Ridgeland Fire, the plane suffered significant damage and the hanger had minor damage.

A single-engine Cessna experienced trouble during take-off, resulting in a collision with one of the hangers on the airfield.

Again, no injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly