No injuries reported after plane crash at Ridgeland, SC airport

Fortunately, no one was injured after a plane crashed into a hangar at the Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Ridgeland Fire, the plane suffered significant damage and the hanger had minor damage.

A single-engine Cessna experienced trouble during take-off, resulting in a collision with one of the hangers on the airfield.

Again, no injuries were reported.

