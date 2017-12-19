Garden City Police searching for dark-colored SUV involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

The Garden City Police Department is searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday afternoon.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark-colored SUV. The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Hwy 21 and Prince Preston Drive in Garden City.

If you have any information, please call Garden City PD at 912.966.7777 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

