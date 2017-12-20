Former Pierce Co. star playing Mayfield role for Dawgs

Former Pierce County star Stetson Bennett isn't very likely to see the field at the Rose Bowl in two weeks.

But until kickoff in Pasadena, he may just be the most important Bulldog player at practice.

The Blackshear native has been the scout team quarterback at Georgia this season, assuming the role of the upcoming opponent's QB in practice. For the Rose Bowl, that means playing the part of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

The Sooner quarterback has been nearly unstoppable this season, thanks to his unique abilities in the pocket and on the run. As unique as those talents are, Bennett can replicate them to an extent. That, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart says, makes Bennett a valuable asset.

"We're very fortunate to have a quarterback in Stetson Bennett," Smart said Monday. "He's not the same stature, but he's done all year some play similar to Baker. If we're tackling him live, that would probably be different, because he's not as strong as Baker. But he does a great job of scrambling, adding time to plays, and give us a least a good picture, if not the real picture."

The man who coached the Dawgs' walk-on at Pierce County isn't surprised by those comments.

Sean Pender is now the head coach at Brunswick, but spent several years coaching Bennett in Blackshear. He knows the kind of talent the Georgia defense faces in practice every day.

"I think Stetson is going to do a phenomenal job," Pender says. "When it comes to preparing for Oklahoma's offense, Stetson Bennett has been running that for years."

Pender says the comparison of Bennett to Mayfield will mainly center around their style on the football field. But the former Pierce County coach believes the two have a few more similarities as well.

"He has that sense of confidence Baker has," Pender says. "Baker Mayfield, when he comes on, he has that air about him. Stetson has that same air."