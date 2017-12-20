GSP expecting more Georgians on the roads during holidays

Interstates like 16, 95, and other roadways in Georgia will get busier and busier the closer we get to the holiday weekend.

We are just days away from Christmas and many are getting ready to visit family and friends.

AAA is forecasting more than two million drivers on the roads this year in the state of Georgia alone.

The 102-hour Christmas holiday travel period begins this Friday at 6 p.m. and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 26. The 78-hour New Year’s holiday travel period gets underway at 6 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 29, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to AAA, this Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel days during this holiday period.

"Allow themselves sufficient time to make it to their destination without being rushed. Also, make sure their vehicle is in good working condition, and that they are prepared for any unexpected delays on the roadway," SFC Chris Nease. Trooper, Georgia State Patrol.

Last year during consecutive 78-hour holiday periods, the Georgia State Patrol reported 595 crashes and 289 injuries. In addition to the traffic crash investigations last year, state troopers issued 6,469 citations and 12,429 warnings during the Christmas holiday, and issued 6,400 citations and 10,905 warnings during the New Year’s holiday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

