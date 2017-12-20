Unattended incense sticks ruled cause of overnight house fire - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Unattended incense sticks ruled cause of overnight house fire

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Fire responded to a house fire overnight on the Southside.

Firefighters say an incense stick left unattended started a fire that damaged a home on Peachtree Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The home has significant smoke damage. Two people were home when the fire started, but are safe. 

