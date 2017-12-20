Unattended incense sticks ruled cause of overnight house fire

Savannah Fire responded to a house fire overnight on Peachtree Road.More >>
Expect more than usual delays on State Route 204 as GDOT starts to shift westbound traffic to the new bridge over King George Boulevard.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the discovery of possible human remains off Rivers Bend Court.More >>
AAA is forecasting more than two million drivers on the road this year in the state of Georgia alone.More >>
The Georgia Dome is no longer after crews demolished the remaining remnants of the structure early Wednesday morning.More >>
