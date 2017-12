The December discounts keep flowing at the pump.

Gas prices have declined for five consecutive weeks, as refineries flood the market with more gasoline than is consumed. This helped prices return to levels not seen since Aug. 30, when gas prices surged in response to Hurricane Harvey's impact on Gulf Coast refineries.

AAA forecast a record-setting 97.4 million Americans will take a road trip during the final 10 days of the year.

In Savannah, the average price for gas is around $2.15 per gallon, and $1.93 in the state of South Carolina.

