Jacksonville Jaguars clinch first playoff appearance since 2007

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke to the media Wednesday morning.

The Jags broadcast the press conference from the team’s official Facebook page.

The Jaguars clinched a playoff spot on Sunday defeating the Houston Texans 45-7 in Jacksonville. It’s the team’s first postseason appearance since 2007.

The Jags can still clinch the AFC South division with a win or Tennessee Titans loss. The two teams will play each other in the last game of the season.

