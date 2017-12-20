Most Wanted: 12/20/17

United States Marshals need your help finding Baheem Frazier. He is wanted for the sale of crack cocaine.

Frazier is 25, stands 5-foot-6, and weighs 140 pounds. He is known to use the aliases of “Baheem Ramel Frazier”, “Baheem Shabazz Frazier” and “Ba- Ba”. Frazier is known to frequent the Cuyler-Brownsville community and is considered armed and dangerous.

Rhonisha Williams is wanted for felony shoplifting and battery.

She is 21, stands 5-foot-3, and weighs 148 pounds. Williams' last known address was Westlake Apartments

Shakeria Williams is wanted for felony shoplifting. She is 23, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds with a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Williams' last known address was Garfield Street and West 36th Street. She drives a blue 2008 Chevy Impala with Georgia tags.

If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

