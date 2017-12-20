Appeals Court denies request to dismiss civil racketeering case against Tybee Police chief, former SCMPD chief

A state appeals court has denied a request by lawyers for former Savannah Police Chief Willie Lovett and other county officials to have a civil racketeering case thrown out.

That complaint claims that Lovett and Tybee Island Police Chief Robert Bryson colluded to erase a D.U.I. arrest back in 2011 against former Savannah car dealer, Jay Kaminsky.

Normally, the denial of the appeal would mean this civil case is now set to move to trial.

However, Tybee Island Police Chief Robert Bryson recently filed for bankruptcy. So, the plaintiff must now get permission from the bankruptcy judge for the case to move forward.

There is a separate civil racketeering case moving forward in the local courts involving former Assistant Metro Police Chief Julie Tolbert. She was just hired as the New Chatham County Police Department's assistant police chief.

That case involves accusations Tolbert, Lovett and others were part of a criminal enterprise that helped and even profited from illegal narcotics being shipped to the streets of Savannah.

