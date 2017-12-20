Blood drive held for Statesboro firefighter battling leukemia

Firefighters often risk their lives to save others. People in Statesboro are doing what they can to help save the life of a long-time firefighter.

Donors filled almost every chair as people gave blood to help Statesboro Fire's Deputy Chief Ronnie Shaw. He's been out of work since a leukemia diagnosis back in October.

Organizers say the drive is just one way the fire department has rallied people in support. They say, depending on blood type, some of these donors will help Ronnie directly.

“He's been getting transfusions. He's needed plasma. That's the thing. He's really been using the blood bank,” Lee Cheshire said, with the Statesboro Fire Department.

Cheshire says they had people sign up for almost every period of the five-hour drive and people walking up without appointments too - whatever they can do to help him.

Friends and colleagues are already looking to organize another drive and host other fundraisers to help him in this time of need.

