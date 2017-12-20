UPDATE: 3-year-old child killed in wreck on Hwy 196 in Long Co.

A 3-year-old child was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 196.

The wreck involved three vehicles near Mile Marker 1 on Hwy 196 in Long County at about 3 p.m.

According to an official of the Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire Department, a man and a 3-year-old child were traveling in a red SUV. The child was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was reportedly not in a car seat and was not restrained.

The red SUV and a black sedan were traveling opposite directions on Hwy 196 when one of the vehicles crossed the center line striking the other vehicle head-on. Both drivers have been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A log truck that was traveling westbound on Hwy 196 veered off to the right of the highway to avoid hitting the vehicle and went into the wood line.

The driver of the log truck was not injured.

The highway is expected to remain closed while law enforcement investigates the scene.

