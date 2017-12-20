Defibrillators donated to parks, public areas in Bluffton

The Arrhythmia Alliance and Bluffton Township Fire District's campaign, 'Bluffton Hearts Matter,' continues to make Bluffton safer for residents and visitors.

Wednesday, the Alliance and Fire District donated five more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) that will be placed in parks and public areas in and around Bluffton.

"Even young children can use an AED because the minute you open it, it starts talking to you. It tells you exactly what to do and it's very little," said Trudie Lobban, Founder and CEO, Arrhythmia Alliance-U.S.

"I hope we never have to use them but just to know we have them is a plus for us," a Beaufort County Parks and Leisure Services representative said.

The AEDs were donated, thanks to a generous grant from the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. Since the start of the campaign, more than 50 AEDs have been placed within the Bluffton community.

