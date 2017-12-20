GSU K9 officer receives protective vest before patrolling National Championship Game

An officer at Georgia Southern University says he's glad his K9 partner finally has the protective gear he needs, considering their line of work.

Officer Erk McCurdy began looking for the funds to get a protective vest for Deimos just as soon as a donor made the university's first detection dog possible. The vest from "Vested Interest in K9s" arrived a few days ago.

Officer McCurdy says officers - on two legs or four - need all the protection they can get these days.

“The offender doesn't think twice whether or not it's a human or a K9 when they're willing to do harm,” Officer McCurdy said.

The two patrol more than just Paulson Stadium. They're on a regular rotation to help at Mercedes Benz Stadium. They helped search before the SEC Championship.

He says it's not just a free ticket to the game. You're on the team searching for explosives, gas, or other dangers.

“You're looking at the people and you're looking for things that are out of place,” Officer McCurdy said.

They'll go back to Atlanta in just a few weeks for the College Football Championship game. He says they may be at the biggest game of the college football season, but the last thing they'll be watching is the game and the ball.

