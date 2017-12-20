Woman accidentally shares engagement news with Sara Michelle Gellar; actress responds

Usually, a text to a wrong number can be awkward, annoying or even embarrassing. But thankfully for one Georgia resident, her numerical mix-up has led to a positive experience.

Charlyn Willis got engaged to her beau, Dennis. Naturally, she couldn’t wait to share the news with friends and family.

Willis attempted to text her sister, but that’s not who received the message. Actress Sara Michelle Gellar, of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fame, was on the receiving end of Willis’ engagement snapshot.

Gellar took to social media to share the experience and wish the happy couple well in their engagement.

Willis saw the post and responded in the comments, saying in part, "You've truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer."

By accident, Willis' engagement has been seen by way more than her sister. With "well wishes" littering the comment section.

Now Charlyn and Dennis will begin the process of wedding planning with a little more attention than expected.

