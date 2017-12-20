Man charged with stabbing girlfriend in Bulloch County

A man is behind bars in Bulloch County after investigators say he stabbed his girlfriend Tuesday night.

Deputies and investigators with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a reported stabbing around 7 p.m. at the Pojo's store on Highway 301 South at the I-16 intersection. Deputies were told 46-year-old James Saggus walked to the store from the Patriot Inn and told them that he 'made a mistake and stabbed his girlfriend.' Investigators tried to find the victim, 47-year-old Patricia Williams, at the Patriot Inn, but she had already driven herself to the ER at Evans County Hospital. After speaking with Williams and processing the scene for evidence, investigators arrested Saggus.

During the investigation, it was also determined that an eight-year-old child was present during the incident as the family was currently living at the Patriot Inn.

Williams was admitted to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah where she is being treated for her injuries. Investigators say she is in stable condition. The child was not injured and is currently with family members.

Saggus is being held at the Bulloch County Jail without bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

