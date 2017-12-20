Savannah's iconic Great Dane statue has been relocated

The iconic Great Dane dog statue that has stood guard over Great Dane's corporate office in Savannah is being relocated to Indiana.

The well-known statue has been standing tall on Lathrop Avenue since 2002. Now it will make the trip to the company's largest manufacturing plant in Brazil, Indiana.

This isn't the first time the statue has made a trip across states, it was originally built in 1953 and stood in front of a trailer dealership in Orlando.

