Chatham County Hospital Authority holds final meeting before sale of Memorial Health

The Chatham County Hospital Authority held their last meeting before the sale of Savannah's public hospital - Memorial Health- is finalized.

The sale will likely close by the end of the year and when that happens, the hospital authority will become trustees of the profit that comes out of the sale.

According to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, approximately $25 million will be put into an escrow account and will be used to fund indigent hospital care for those without insurance. That money will no longer directly benefit Memorial Health because it will be owned by HCA, a private company.

