17-year-old Emanuel County boy arrested for stepfather's murder

An Emanuel County man is dead after investigators say he was shot multiple times with an unclipped AR-15 by his 17-year-old stepson.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the Blundale area around 10:45 Tuesday night in reference to the apparent domestic altercation. They made contact with the victim, 43-year-old Jonathan Woodrow Mimbs, and began rendering aid with EMS arriving shortly thereafter. Mimbs was immediately transported to Emanuel Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Interviews conducted at the home led to the arrest of Mimbs' stepson, William Tyler Roberson, of the same address. Roberson was taken into custody at the scene without incident and has been charged with the felony offense of murder for allegedly causing Mimbs' death. He is being held without bond at the Emanuel County Jail.

Investigators say the shooting seems to have stemmed from a domestic altercation that occurred among Roberson, Mimbs, and others at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing, but information is limited at this time as the case is less than 24-hours old.

Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens says this incident is further complicated due to the fact that Mimbs' wife, Melissa Roberson Mimbs, is the mother of the 17-year-old charged. He says his investigators are working diligently and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Sheriff Stephens also says his heart goes out to the Mimbs and Roberson families during this tragic and trying time.

If you have information related to this case, please call the Investigations Division of the Sheriff's Office at 478.237.6360.

