Sounds of Christmas fill the halls of Memorial Health

Christmas music filled the halls and rooms of Memorial Health on Wednesday.

Doctors, nurses and members of the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus spent the afternoon caroling throughout the hospital. Not only do the patients enjoy it, but it's also a time for staff at the hospital to take a moment to enjoy this season.

“It really lifts the spirits of the patients. It lifts the spirits of the team members and I think, hope to some degree, too,” said Chelsea Colleran, the network coordinator for Manage Care.

Dr. Monica Dekle, choir director from Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church and Chorusmaster of the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus, directed the group.

