Georgia Southern adds six players in early signing period

New Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford began building his future Wednesday afternoon as recruits began officially choosing their schools.

Less than a month after being named the head coach at Georgia Southern, Lunsford began building the foundation of his first signing class. Georgia Southern added six future Eagles as the first early signing period in college football history began Wednesday morning. Lunsford says it wasn't about a big number of signees, but getting kids that fit the program.

"We wanted to be very strategic in who we look at today, and I think we addressed exactly what we wanted to do. This core group right here is a good start to our recruiting class, and we'll hit this thing hard in January and finish it off strong," the coach said.

As for the early signing period itself, Lunsford says the jury is still out on his end.

"It cleans things up a little bit for you. You kind of know a little bit earlier where kids are really thinking. The negative I think is these kids are put into a position where they feel like they have to go ahead and sign and maybe they're not quite sure what they're going to do or where they're going to go," Coach Lunsford said.

Recruiting coordinator Chris Foster says the Eagles hope to add between 20 and 22 signees between this period and the traditional signing period that begins on National Signing Day in February.

