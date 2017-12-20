Richmond Hill football player gets emotional thanking mom during early National Signing Day

National Signing Day Part 1 was a quiet one for the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, with only a few players inking their letters of intent Wednesday during the first ever early signing period.

Over at Richmond Hill, three Wildcat standouts made their school choices official.

Star receiver Sam James will play at West Virginia, while fellow wideout Justin Jeffery is headed to North Carolina-Charlotte. Kicker Joseph Petrino is taking his talents to the University of Maryland.

Reviews on the early signing period have been mixed among college and high school coaches, but these Wildcats were more than willing to take advantage of the new opportunity.

"Just get the pressure off, you know? the early signing day was put in place for this exactly, so why not use it,” Jeffery said.

"I'm excited for a lot of other guys that may not have gotten an opportunity if they had waited until February to fall into a spot and play at a little higher level,” Richmond Hill head coach Matt LeZotte said.

James got emotional thanking his mother. Check it out, but have a tissue ready just in case.

