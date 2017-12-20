Students at May River High shave heads to support fellow classmate

Students at May River High School came together Wednesday to support a fellow student.

Sophomore Michael Mugrage was diagnosed with high-risk cancer earlier this year. Students donated a dollar and got to vote on who they wanted to see shave their head. A teacher, the school resource officer, two students, and of course the principal, were chosen to shave their heads during a school assembly.

Michael says it's been tough, but he's staying positive.

"Prepare yourself if something big happens in your life. Just come up with something, have your own flow. It's great," Mugrage said.

After the haircuts, the school presented Michael's family with a check for more than $5,000 to help with his treatments.

