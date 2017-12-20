Sale of Memorial being postponed at least one month - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

WTOC has just learned of something that could have a huge impact on the city's 2018 budget.

A source close to the negotiations between Memorial Health and the Hospital Corporation of America, HCA, tells us the sale of Memorial is now being postponed at least one month.  

That deal was supposed to close by the end of this year.  

