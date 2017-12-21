Eagles sign 7 to open early signing period

Chad Lunsford's first month on the job as Georgia Southern's head coach has been a busy one.

Since being named the Eagles' top man on November 27, he has coached the 2017 season finale, fired coaches, hired coaches, and led the program through their first early signing period.

The foundation of Lunsford's first signing class was laid Wednesday, as the Eagles inked seven players. It may not be a large number of signees, but Lunsford says his team was much more focused on signing players who fit the program.

"We wanted to be very strategic in who we took today, and I think we addressed exactly what we wanted to do," Lunsford says. "This core group right here is a good start to our recruiting class, and we'll hit this thing hard in January and finish it off strong."

Lunsford says the team's approach may have been different if he hadn't made the decision to retool his coaching staff after the season.

"When you change two coordinators, you want to make sure that your identity matches your recruits," Lunsford says. "In a transition period, I think that's what you need to do. You need to slow down. You need to make sure those guys fit you, and then try to make up the difference in January."

Lunsford and new recruiting coordinator Chris Foster say the Eagles hope to have between 20-22 signees when the class is completed in February.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN EARLY SIGNEES

Najee Thompson, DB- Boiling Springs, SC (Boiling Springs HS)

Deontae Grant, DB- Bushnell, FL (South Sumter HS)

Zyon McGee, DB- Bainbridge, GA (Bainbridge HS)

Marcus Rogers, WR- Smyrna, GA (Campbell HS)

Jontavious Ferguson, LB- Manchester, GA (Manchester HS)

Jawaski Webb, OL- Senatobia, MS (Holmes CC)

Justin Tomlin, QB- Decatur, GA (Southwest DeKalb)