Owner of McDonough's, Billy Lee, passes away

Billy Lee, the owner of McDonough's, which is the oldest Irish pub in Savannah, has passed away.

Billy’s son posted on Facebook about the loss of his father saying, "He was the toughest man I ever knew but had the softest heart of anyone."

McDonough's posted on Facebook Friday morning about Lee's passing.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the entire Lee family.

