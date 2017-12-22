Thunderbolt gun store sees spike in Christmas sales

While some are putting toys and clothes on Christmas lists, others are asking for guns. Thunderbolt gun shop sales are three times higher than usual this holiday season.

Guns and ammo seem to be a popular buy around the holiday season. Dick Berman, the owner of the Thunderbolt Guns, says their peak season begins in September because of hunting season and continues through January because of the holidays. FBI background checks have also increased since the previous year, but Berman wanted to make sure people are practicing safety and training as gun sales are on the rise.

"If you're purchasing a gun for a child, firearm safety is critical," Berman said. "And if you're buying a gun for self-defense primarily, training is critical."

Berman wants people to know that while gun sales rise, training and gun safety should as well.

