Whale breach off Ossabaw Island caught on camera

Sometimes you are just in the right place at the right time. And if you are really lucky, you'll have your phone recording as well.
A whale was caught on camera breaching the water on Tuesday afternoon about 10 miles off of the north end of Ossabaw Island. Ossabaw is south of Savannah.
Tanner Hicks saw the whale near the DUA buoy, which can be found below on DNR charts:
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Metro Police got into the holiday spirit Friday by hand-delivering gifts to dozens of boys and girls.More >>
Metro Police got into the holiday spirit Friday by hand-delivering gifts to dozens of boys and girls.More >>
The Pooler cat we told you about who ended up all the way in California is now back home safe and sound with his family.More >>
The Pooler cat we told you about who ended up all the way in California is now back home safe and sound with his family.More >>
Current Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin has accepted a new position in DeKalb County, GA.More >>
Current Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin has accepted a new position in DeKalb County, GA.More >>
A Statesboro car dealership went the extra mile to help families at Christmastime.More >>
A Statesboro car dealership went the extra mile to help families at Christmastime.More >>
Burton Fire officials are concerned after responding to three cooking-related fires in less than 24 hours.More >>
Burton Fire officials are concerned after responding to three cooking-related fires in less than 24 hours.More >>