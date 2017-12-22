Whale breach off Ossabaw Island caught on camera

Sometimes you are just in the right place at the right time. And if you are really lucky, you'll have your phone recording as well.

A whale was caught on camera breaching the water on Tuesday afternoon about 10 miles off of the north end of Ossabaw Island. Ossabaw is south of Savannah.

Tanner Hicks saw the whale near the DUA buoy, which can be found below on DNR charts:

