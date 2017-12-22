BCSO looking for HHI beer thief - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BCSO looking for HHI beer thief

(Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

Beaufort County investigators are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a pack of beer from Parkers gas station on William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. 

The theft occurred on Oct. 14 at 1:24 a.m. The suspect is described as 5'8-6' tall and anywhere from 150-180 pounds. 

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. J. Mendicino at 843.255.3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

