Fire Fee FAQs: What does it mean for you?

Now that Savannah City Council voted to adopt the fire fee and incorporate it into next year's budget, many of you still have some questions about when you'll be getting that bill, how to pay it, and how to get the potential discounts so you don't have to pay the full amount.

The first time property owners will see any bills from the city for the new fire fee - which is $256 yearly - will be next September, when they send out their fall property tax bill. The fire fee will actually be part of your property tax bill.

"So, for those who have a mortgage, and their mortgage company pays the property tax bill, it'll be paid through that means, so it'll go into escrow and be paid through escrow. Others who pay the bill directly will just pay directly," said Bret Bell, Dep. Assistant to the City Manager.

For the past year or so, online payment of property tax has been available to Savannah's residents. Many are also wondering still about discounts, which city staff anticipates could lower the fire fee for property owners 20, even 30 percent.

"The city manager's office is now creating a menu of options that homeowners can access to reduce their fire fee. There will be a series of credits," Bell said.

Bell says everything from making sure you have a properly installed smoke detector, to having fire extinguishers in the correct places and an evacuation plan in the event of a fire will all help lower that fee. When it comes to checking on who's actually taking those safety measures, the city can only hold commercial properties subject to routine inspections responsible. Residential property owners will be on the honor system.

During the last census, around 1,200 households within city limits could qualify for the hardship fund set up by the city in this process.

"We're developing the credits and the criteria for the hardship fund this spring. That'll happen this spring. Remember, the bills don't go out until September, so we still have some time," Bell said.

Starting in 2019, the fire fee will be split into two payments of $128, one in the spring and one in the fall, when the city sends out their normal property tax bills.

City officials say the $256 fee is set to remain constant over the next five years unless council opts to change it.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.