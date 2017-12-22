United Way receives sizable donation from local car dealership

A Statesboro car dealership went the extra mile to help families at Christmastime.

Managers and employees at Franklin Chevrolet dropped off holiday meals for 125 local families as well as nearly 300 toys for needy children. They teamed with the local United Way to put them in the hands of families who need it most.

"This is the second consecutive year that Franklin Chevrolet has stepped up to help kids and families in the community celebrate Christmas," said Carey Melton, United Way of Southeast Georgia.

Franklin Chevrolet also delivered a similar load to needy families in Screven County.

