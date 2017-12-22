Sonny Seiler recalls Rose Bowl 1943 memories

Georgia players get a short break after Friday's practice to enjoy a little rest and time with the family before heading to Pasadena.

This is the second time that the Dawgs have played in the Rose Bowl. The last time was back in 1943. It was a different time back then, as the college game was a bigger deal than the professional game, and Hollywood was more tied in with the Rose Bowl.

When teams would go out to Pasadena, there was a lot of interaction between the stars of the day and the players on the competing teams. It was all just part of the pageantry of the game. UGA owner and Bulldog historian Sonny Seiler was only 10 when the Dawgs last played in the game, and he knows the legend of good friend, Dick Richardson.

"The team or coaches selected him to have a celebrity date with Betty Grable, who came to some of the events, as did other celebrities. That's the way they used to entertain the teams out there, but he did indeed have a date. He was not married at the time. The story has gotten bigger and bigger," Seiler said. "It's unbelievable to me. I didn't think that I'd ever get to see the Rose Bowl. I've never been to one. I've never had a reason to go there. Now, if the Dawgs would have played there, I would have been there if I would have had to walk. I'm delighted to be going out there, at the start of the season. Who would have ever thunk it?"

Willis "Dick" Richardson was in the Georgia Bar Association with Seiler. The Savannah High School graduate passed away back in 1999.

