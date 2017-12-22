Good News: Cathedral Christmas decorations

If you're out looking at holiday decorations this season, there's one place you don't want to miss.

The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is all decked out for Christmas. Two thousand years ago, the world's attention turned to Bethlehem. That scene is recreated with great flourish in the Chapel of Our Lady at the Cathedral. Angels, shepherds, and wise men all make their appearance to worship the child born in a stable.

"I think everything speaks to the mystery of God made flesh,"

Also scattered through the creche are animals of every variety.

That is a tribute and reminder of Brother Robert Sokolowski who loved animals and included them in the wonder of the incarnation.

"Brother Robert started this great Christmas creche for us. For a number of years, he was assisted by a SCAD student who comes up each year and supervises the construction of Bethlehem and the creche," said Father Guerry Schreck, Rector, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

Brother Schreck says the great music and imagery are an invitation to others of any faith to come and experience the joy of Christmas.

"We look upon the Cathedral as the center of Christian faith in the city of Savannah, and we look upon the Cathedral as not just out Catholic Cathedral but as a central place of worship. We're happy that so many people come here, especially during the Christmas season to see the church and to experience the mystery and the many lessons that it tells," Brother Schreck said.

