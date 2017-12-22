Time dwindling down for last minute Christmas shopping

Lots of people are still out doing some last minute shopping before Christmas morning arrives.

The pressure is on and the holiday is closing in.

"I'm here, guilty of doing some last minute shopping. If you haven't finished, go on and get in there before tomorrow."

If you're one of those people who like to wait until the last minute or life gets in the way and you just have to wait until the last minute, you still have just a little bit of time left.

"My advice; shop early; couple months in advance," said Armstrong student, Taveyus Randolph.

Just a little reminder: stores will be packed the day before Christmas Eve and stores will close early on Christmas Eve. As for Christmas Day, you're probably just out of luck if you haven't gotten what you need already.

"I'm actually kind of panicking because I can't seem to find what I'm looking for," Randolph said.

Randolph says he is really feeling the pressure because he has to find a birthday gift for his mom as well as a Christmas gift.

"It's not over though because Christmas is a couple days away. I may have missed my mom's birthday, but that's okay because Christmas, I can make up," he said.

Before you head out to get those last minute gifts, don't forget about traffic. Be sure you leave home early.

If you can't find what you are looking for, don't stress - get a gift card.

