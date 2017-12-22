Burton Fire District concerned after responding to multiple cooking-related fires

Burton Fire officials are concerned after responding to three cooking-related fires in less than 24 hours.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a fire alarm on Abbey Row. They arrived to find smoke coming from a third-floor window. The resident told firefighters she turned on the stove not realizing that the burner she turned on had a plastic item on it. The smoke filled the home and triggered the alarm. Firefighters removed the smoke from her home and made sure it was out.

Minutes later, Burton and MCAS firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the Independent Mobile Home Park on Shanklin Road. They arrived to find smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home. As they went inside, the resident was trying to find his way out. Crews say it was caused by cooking on the stove, but the homeowner was able to extinguish it before firefighters got there. They provided medical assistance to the homeowner, who suffered minor smoke inhalation. He wasn't transported to the hospital. Crews checked the kitchen stove area to ensure the fire didn't spread, and they removed the smoke from the residence.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Burton and MCAS firefighters responded to an alarm activation at Magnolia Park Apartments on Laurel Bay Road. When they got there, they found the residents evacuating and smoke was coming from a second-floor apartment. Upon investigation, crews learned the resident fell asleep while cooking. The unattended food ignited, and the growing flames spread to the cabinets activating the fire alarm as well as a single fire sprinkler head which extingui9shed the fire before the first firetruck arrived. That sprinkler system saved Christmas for 16 families in the apartment complex. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews say cooking is the leading cause of fires, and with the holidays approaching, Burton Fire officials are urging citizens to be extra careful when at the stove, and to place fire extinguishers where they can be seen, quickly accessed, and used.

