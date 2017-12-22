Metro officers deliver gifts to children in Chatham County

Metro Police got into the holiday spirit Friday by hand-delivering gifts to dozens of boys and girls.

Officers loaded Metro's command post vehicle and hit the road to eight different locations around Chatham County. Without Metro's help, some of these kids wouldn't have received gifts this Christmas. Officers say it's all about seeing the joy on the kids' faces when they show up.

"That's what it's all about. That's what it means. That's what it's all for," said Officer Barry Lewis, SCMPD.

This was the fifth year Metro officers delivered gifts to children in Savannah.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.