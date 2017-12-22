Lost Pooler cat reunited with family at SAV/HHI Int'l Airport

The Pooler cat we told you about who ended up all the way in California is now back home safe and sound with his family.

Kitty Bitty and the family were reunited at the airport Friday night. The reunion brings a remarkable reunion full circle. The cat disappeared on July 4, possibly scared by fireworks. Last week, the family got a call from an animal shelter in California, saying the feline ended up in the back of an 18-wheeler. It's safe to say this family never saw this day coming.

"We are so excited," said Teresa Cameron. "We've got all his stuff back in the house. He's not allowed to go outside anymore."

The family thanks the Riverside Animal Shelter in California for coordinating Kitty Bitty's ride home.

