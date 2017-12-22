ETSU Runs Past Men’s Basketball 79-59

The Eagles open their SBC schedule at Troy Dec. 29

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Devontavius Payne scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, and ETSU shot 54 percent in the second half to take down Georgia Southern 79-59 in men’s basketball action Friday night in Freedom Hall.

Tookie Brown recorded 24 points and five rebounds to pace Georgia Southern (9-4), while Shawn O’Connell collected nine points and nine rebounds. Mike Hughes added nine points and five boards.

Jalan McCloud tallied 14 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench for ETSU (8-4), and Peter Jurkin chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Desonta Bradford finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The story

The Bucs opened the second half with a 19-0 run to build an insurmountable lead. McCloud scored five points during the stretch, while Burrell and Bradford each scored four. The Eagles started the half 1 for 7 and committed three turnovers over the 6:50 stretch.

GS trimmed the margin to 14 points on a Jake Allsmiller 3-pointer with 7:47 to go, but that was as close as the Eagles would get. The Bucs scored 23 points off 15 Eagle turnovers and netted 15 points off of 13 offensive rebounds.

Quotables

Head coach Mark Byington

On the run to start the second half

“That was the game. In the first half when we got down 10, I didn't mind how we were playing and what we were doing. I thought we did a great job of competing, especially on the defensive end. They made a couple 3s that were uncharacteristic, but we had to stay the course and we were fine. In the second half, we just couldn't get stops and the game got separated there. We just weren't ourselves tonight.”

On competing

“It's one of those things where sometimes you are going to have these types of games. There were a lot of odds that were against us tonight, and I think we were just uncharacteristically not ourselves. I thought we played hard and competed and tried to make a run in the second half and got it down to 14, and Mike or Jake had an open 3 that if it went down, could have really made it interesting. It's a very good non-conference portion of our schedule and now it's time to turn the page.”

On the 7,500-mile, four-game road trip

“Going into the trip, I thought we had to get one of the four and two of the four would be good and three of the four would have been great and if we got all of them, it would be a dream. We're playing good teams, and I would have liked to have this one in a different situation with more time to prepare and the guys mentally and physically fresh. And I’d like to have Ike Smith too. We’re missing the guy who led the league in scoring last year and when you are struggling to score in the second half, you look down the bench and see a guy who can get you 20. It was hard and challenged us, and the guys did everything they were supposed to try to win these games.”

Next up

The Eagles get a break for Christmas before heading to Troy Dec. 29, to open their Sun Belt schedule against the defending league champs. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air live on ESPN3.