Cooler weather to move in for Christmas

High pressure will prevail Saturday, then a cold front will move through on Sunday. High pressure will then rebuild through Tuesday. A series of upper disturbances could affect the area mid to late next week.

Saturday will start with clouds and areas of dense fog. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. There will be southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and fog after midnight. Lows will be around 60 with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. The chance of rain is 20 percent.

Sunday morning will be cloudy with patchy fog. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs are predicted to be in the lower 70s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. It will be cooler and less humid with lows in the mid-40s. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain with west winds 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and north winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with highs around 60. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and lows in the lower 40s.

Friday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Stay up to date with all weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.