Metro investigates shooting on Abercorn Street

Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening near Abercorn Street and West Magnolia Avenue.

Just before midnight officers found a 24-year-old male in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim and another 20-year-old male rode to the location with two unidentified males. One of the unidentified males struck the victim in the head with a pistol. The gun went off and shot the 24-year-old victim.

The two unidentified males left the area taking with them some of the victims’ belongings. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating the case. The evidence suggests that the victims were involved in risky behavior at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

