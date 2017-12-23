SCMPD investigating a shooting on Harden Street in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Harden Street between West 36th Street and 37th Street on Saturday at 10:53 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a male on the ground near a car with its door open. The male was shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
#SCMPDalert 1 person shot on W 36th at Harden Street. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No further details. pic.twitter.com/VveoLG8Jra— SCMPD (@scmpd) December 23, 2017
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.