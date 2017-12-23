SCMPD investigating a shooting on Harden Street in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigating a shooting on Harden Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Harden Street between West 36th Street and 37th Street on Saturday at 10:53 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a male on the ground near a car with its door open. The male was shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

