SCMPD investigates shooting on Wheaton St.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Street where one adult male was shot Saturday afternoon.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time the extent of the injuries is not available.

