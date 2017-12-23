SCMPD investigates shooting on Wheaton St.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Street where one adult male was shot Saturday afternoon.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
At this time the extent of the injuries is not available.
#SCMPDalert 1 adult male shot in 700 block of Wheaton Street. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Extent of injuries not currently available. Nothing further. pic.twitter.com/rttxnPrmqk— SCMPD (@scmpd) December 23, 2017
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.