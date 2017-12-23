International Longshoremen's Association hold 10th annual bike drive

Santa isn't the only one handing out presents this year.

Members of the International Longshoremen's Association put on their Santa hats this morning to pass out over 75 brand new bikes organized by age and style. The bike drive was first to come first serve on Saturday morning.

People showed up an hour early to get their name on the list. The International Longshoremen's Association has handed out toys for at least ten years.

But the bikes aren't donated.

Organizer Phillip Bell told us how one member got it all got started.

"He would walk around," said Organizer Phillip Bell. "He would gather cans and he would cash them in at the end of the year and buy toys and bikes for the kids in the neighborhood."

That's still how the ILA raises money to buy all of these bikes. They start recycling aluminum cans in February to make enough money for the event.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.