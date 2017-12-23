International Longshoremen's Association hold 10th annual bike drive

Members of the International Longshoremen's Association put on their Santa hats this morning to pass out over 75 brand new bikes organized by age and style. The bike drive was first to come first serve on Saturday morning.More >>
SCMPD responded to the 700 block of Wheaton Street where one adult male was shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.More >>
Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening near Abercorn Street and West Magnolia Avenue.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Harden Street between West 36th Street and 37th Street on Saturday at 10:53 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male on the ground near a car with its door open. The male was shot at least one time.More >>
If you're out looking at holiday decorations this season, there's one place you don't want to miss.More >>
