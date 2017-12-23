Food and toy held drive at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Food and toy held drive at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles

Source: WTOC Source: WTOC
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A food and toy drive was held at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles on West Oglethorpe on Saturday.
There were toys for kids of all ages. They also fed everyone and even had clothes to giveaway. As you can tell, a huge crowd came out for the second annual event. Organizers tell us it's all about community service. The weather couldn't have been better as well.

“We have folks out here who volunteer their time and it's just so important to give back. If you look at the crowd, we have so many kids, parents, and everything out here so it's a big event and it's fun every year,” said Tara Sinclair.

There were also contests and dance-offs. The winners of all that each got a special prize.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain, cold temperatures

    First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain, cold temperatures

    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-24 00:30:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The first alert forecast includes scattered showers and a big temperatures swing… both within the next 36 hours. 

    More >>

    The first alert forecast includes scattered showers and a big temperatures swing… both within the next 36 hours. 

    More >>

  • Former Savannah police officer helps spread holiday cheer

    Former Savannah police officer helps spread holiday cheer

    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:06 PM EST2017-12-24 00:06:58 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    "It's a tremendous feeling," Pastor Rhodes said. "A tremendous feeling, because we get an opportunity to be a blessing to these families, to these parents. and, a lot of these people that are in need are grandparents that are actually raising their grandchildren and so it's a great feel to be able to assist them during this time of year."

    More >>

    "It's a tremendous feeling," Pastor Rhodes said. "A tremendous feeling, because we get an opportunity to be a blessing to these families, to these parents. and, a lot of these people that are in need are grandparents that are actually raising their grandchildren and so it's a great feel to be able to assist them during this time of year."

    More >>

  • Food and toy held drive at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles

    Food and toy held drive at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:18 PM EST2017-12-23 23:18:45 GMT
    Source: WTOCSource: WTOC

    A food and toy drive was held at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles on West Oglethorpe on Saturday. There were toys for kids of all ages. They also fed everyone and even had clothes to giveaway. 

    More >>

    A food and toy drive was held at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles on West Oglethorpe on Saturday. There were toys for kids of all ages. They also fed everyone and even had clothes to giveaway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly