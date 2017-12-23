Food and toy held drive at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles

A food and toy drive was held at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles on West Oglethorpe on Saturday.

There were toys for kids of all ages. They also fed everyone and even had clothes to giveaway. As you can tell, a huge crowd came out for the second annual event. Organizers tell us it's all about community service. The weather couldn't have been better as well.

“We have folks out here who volunteer their time and it's just so important to give back. If you look at the crowd, we have so many kids, parents, and everything out here so it's a big event and it's fun every year,” said Tara Sinclair.

There were also contests and dance-offs. The winners of all that each got a special prize.

