Law enforcement respond to 3 shootings in 24 hours

By Crystal Howard, Reporter
48 hours before Christmas and officers from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department have already had a violent start to the weekend with three different shootings within hours of each other. 

A little before midnight Friday night officers got a call to Abercorn and West Magnolia Avenue for a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say two men rode to the area with two other men when a man was hit in the head with a gun. causing it to go off and shoot another man. Both of these men were transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Hours later, officers received another call to Harding street between 36th and 37th Streets for another shooting. Police say they found the man lying on the ground near a car with its door open and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Not even an hour an a half after the Harding Street shooting, police received yet another call to the 3G gas station on Wheaton and Randolph Streets. One man was shot, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. Residents say they just want it to be a calm remainder of the weekend before the Christmas holiday.

"Just come together," said John Johnson, a neighborhood resident. "[Be] Understanding. communicate. Talk and talk it over because violence is not the answer. God is the answer."

Once again, police have not said these shootings are related. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.


 

