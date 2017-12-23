Former Savannah police officer helps spread holiday cheer

The first alert forecast includes scattered showers and a big temperatures swing… both within the next 36 hours.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Harden Street between West 36th Street and 37th Street on Saturday at 10:53 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male on the ground near a car with its door open. The male was shot at least one time.More >>
"It's a tremendous feeling," Pastor Rhodes said. "A tremendous feeling, because we get an opportunity to be a blessing to these families, to these parents. and, a lot of these people that are in need are grandparents that are actually raising their grandchildren and so it's a great feel to be able to assist them during this time of year."More >>
A food and toy drive was held at Mahanna's Chicken and Waffles on West Oglethorpe on Saturday. There were toys for kids of all ages. They also fed everyone and even had clothes to giveaway.More >>
