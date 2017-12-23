First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain, cold temperatures

The first alert forecast includes scattered showers and a big temperature swing, both within the next 36 hours.

This evening features unseasonably mild temps, more cloud, areas of fog and a risk of isolated shower late. Temperatures cool into the 60s after sunset and essentially sit there through Sunday morning.

We wake up to well above-normal temperatures Christmas Eve-morning, under plenty of cloud cover. Areas of fog may persist past 9 a.m. Temperatures warm from the upper 50s and 60s before 8 a.m. to upper 60s and 70s by afternoon.

Isolated to widely scattered showers are likely through the day. The actual cold front will not completely clear the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until early evening.

The front moves through far-inland communities as early as late morning; approaching the I-95 corridor during the late afternoon and communities near the coast and south of the Altamaha River before 8 p.m.

A north and westerly breeze takes hold behind the front; eventually allowing colder air to filter in.

We’re all waking up to cold temperatures Christmas morning; 30s and lower 40s. Factoring in the breeze, it could feel as much as 10° to 15° colder than the actual air temperatures. Wind chills may dip below 30°, inland, before 9 a.m.

Christmas afternoon high temperatures only rebound into the 50s under plenty of sunshine. The forecast remains chilly in the days following Christmas.

