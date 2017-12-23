Burton Fire District responds to 3 wrecks on Robert Smalls Parkway

The Burton Fire District responded to three motor vehicle wrecks on Robert Smalls Parkway on Saturday.

Burton firefighters responded to the first wreck at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway just after 12:30 p.m. The two-vehicle crash resulted in a one woman and two children were taken to the hospital. Their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Traffic was delayed for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews assisted the injured and removed roadway hazards.

The second crash occurred minutes later only yards up the road on Robert Small Parkway by Sonic. Firefighters responded from the first crash to the second. When they arrived, they found three motor vehicles involved, including a tow truck that was responding to the first wreck. The accident resulted in minor injuries, and all occupants declined to go to the hospital. Traffic on Robert Smalls was again delayed for approximately 45 minutes.

The third wreck occurred at the same intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway just after 4 p.m. The wreck involved two vehicles. Two occupants were trapped in one of the vehicles and were rescued by firefighters. Two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

